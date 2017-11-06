Seniors: You can get connected!

Social connectedness is strongly linked to a person’s overall health. To better connect Lorain County adults ages 55 and over to the community, the Lorain County General Health District has launched the free Buddy Connect Pilot Program.

Through May 31, enrolled older adults will receive monthly phone calls from a volunteer buddy to help connect them better to the community. Once-a-month home visits are also available.

“We know that when people feel connected to other people in their community their risk for chronic diseases, depression and suicide can be reduced,” said county health commissioner David Covell. “We’re excited to provide this opportunity to older adults in our communities, and are hopeful that it will have a positive impact for the health of us all.”

Call 440-567-4120 to sign up. Buddy clients and volunteers have already started to connect.

Volunteer opportunities are also available. Training will be provided and includes background checks.