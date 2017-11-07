POLICE REPORTS

• Oct. 31 at 1:35 p.m.: An Oberlin College student reported a stolen backpack.

• Oct. 31 at 5:21 p.m.: Alex Cannella was charged with possession of marijuana. The charge came after police stopped a vehicle that had reportedly been driving recklessly. In addition to pot, officers also found a glass pipe and a loaded 9mm handgun in the vehicle; no one in the car had a concealed carry permit. The handgun belonged to the vehicle’s owner, who was not present.

• Nov. 1 at 4:05 p.m.: Prescription pills were reported stolen from an East Lorain Street home.

• Nov. 2 at 1:58 a.m.: A ceramic smoking device, a metal smoking device, steel filters, and a prescription bottle containing suspected marijuana were turned over to police by Oberlin College security.

• Nov. 2 at 1:51 p.m.: A prescription bottle containing a small amount of suspected marijuana was turned over to police by Oberlin College security.

• Nov. 2 at 4:12 p.m.: A therapy patient had a crisis and was standing in the road. He told police his dog died and he was upset. He was taken to University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center for treatment.

• Nov. 2 at 5:39 p.m.: A telecommunications harassment complaint was filed.

• Nov. 6 at 12:51 a.m.: A baggie of suspected marijuana was turned over to police by Oberlin College security.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.