ELECTION RESULTS: Adelman grabs most Oberlin council votes

Votes were spread fairly evenly Tuesday in Oberlin’s eight-way city council race, which ended with William Jindra the odd candidate out.

Heather Adelman collected the most votes in the race for seven open seats, earning her first term on the local body. Jindra had the fewest with 958 votes (10.33 percent).

Note that all results are unofficial until the Lorain County Board of Elections certifies ballots in the coming few weeks.

Oberlin city council

Seven seats open

Heather Adelman — 1,368 (14.75 percent)

Bryan Burgess — 1,138 (12.27 percent)

William Jindra — 958 (10.33 percent)

Sharon Pearson — 1,206 (13.01 percent)

Kristin Peterson — 1,054 (11.37 percent)

Ronnie Rimbert — 1,085 (11.70 percent)

Kelley Singleton — 1,107 (11.94 percent)

Linda Slocum — 1,357 (14.63 percent)

Kipton village council

Four seats open

Adrienne Cornelius — 47 (28.14 percent)

Karol Cornelius — 47 (28.14 percent)

Judy Wiele — 34 (20.36 percent)

Cindy Wiles — 39 (23.35 percent)

Camden Township trustee

Two seats open

James Hozalski — 268 (55.14 percent)

Gus Ristas — 218 (44.86 percent)

Henrietta Township trustee

Two seats open

Ronald Baumann — 367 (49.80 percent)

Joseph Knoble — 370 (50.20 percent)

New Russia Township trustee

Two seats open

Patti Brubaker — 372 (57.41 percent)

Jack Hoyt — 276 (42.59 percent)

Pittsfield Township trustee

Two seats open

Mark McConnell — 246 (54.55 percent)

Forest Mohrman — 205 (45.45 percent)

Oberlin board of education

Three seats open

Albert Borroni — 1,000 (22.02 percent)

Isabella Moreno — 440 (9.69 percent)

Sandra Redd — 576 (12.68 percent)

Anne Schaum — 1,176 (25.89 percent)

Jason Williams — 897 (19.75 percent)

Kenneth Yancey — 453 (9.97 percent)

Firelands board of education

Three seats open

Bob Danicki — 1,279 (25.63 percent)

Joshua Frederick — 919 (18.41 percent)

Ben Gibson — 1,452 (29.09 percent)

Daniel Pycraft — 1,341 (26.87 percent)

