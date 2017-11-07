ELECTION RESULTS: Adelman grabs most Oberlin council votes

Votes were spread fairly evenly Tuesday in Oberlin’s eight-way city council race, which ended with William Jindra the odd candidate out.
Heather Adelman collected the most votes in the race for seven open seats, earning her first term on the local body. Jindra had the fewest with 958 votes (10.33 percent).
Note that all results are unofficial until the Lorain County Board of Elections certifies ballots in the coming few weeks.
Oberlin city council
Seven seats open
Heather Adelman — 1,368 (14.75 percent)
Bryan Burgess — 1,138 (12.27 percent)
William Jindra — 958 (10.33 percent)
Sharon Pearson — 1,206 (13.01 percent)
Kristin Peterson — 1,054 (11.37 percent)
Ronnie Rimbert — 1,085 (11.70 percent)
Kelley Singleton — 1,107 (11.94 percent)
Linda Slocum — 1,357 (14.63 percent)
Kipton village council
Four seats open
Adrienne Cornelius — 47 (28.14 percent)
Karol Cornelius — 47 (28.14 percent)
Judy Wiele — 34 (20.36 percent)
Cindy Wiles — 39 (23.35 percent)
Camden Township trustee
Two seats open
James Hozalski — 268 (55.14 percent)
Gus Ristas — 218 (44.86 percent)
Henrietta Township trustee
Two seats open
Ronald Baumann — 367 (49.80 percent)
Joseph Knoble — 370 (50.20 percent)
New Russia Township trustee
Two seats open
Patti Brubaker — 372 (57.41 percent)
Jack Hoyt — 276 (42.59 percent)
Pittsfield Township trustee
Two seats open
Mark McConnell — 246 (54.55 percent)
Forest Mohrman — 205 (45.45 percent)
Oberlin board of education
Three seats open
Albert Borroni — 1,000 (22.02 percent)
Isabella Moreno — 440 (9.69 percent)
Sandra Redd — 576 (12.68 percent)
Anne Schaum — 1,176 (25.89 percent)
Jason Williams — 897 (19.75 percent)
Kenneth Yancey — 453 (9.97 percent)
Firelands board of education
Three seats open
Bob Danicki — 1,279 (25.63 percent)
Joshua Frederick — 919 (18.41 percent)
Ben Gibson — 1,452 (29.09 percent)
Daniel Pycraft — 1,341 (26.87 percent)
