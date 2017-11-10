LORAIN COUNTY JVS HONOR ROLL

First quarter honor roll standings have been announced for Lorain County JVS students. It recognizes those who have achieved a 3.5 or higher GPA for the first nine-week term.

Oberlin: Maxine Baggett-Redd, Amelia Bates, Matthias Bates, Angel Bishop, Jeremy Burnside, John Francis, Kaitlyn Fury, Gabriel Jackson, Asandra Larges, Phillip LeFebvre, Christian Leos, Gabrielle Newman, Soria Rodriguez, Maxwell Sherman, Marquis Walker.

Firelands: Victoria Barnett, Erin Cox, Dylan Fullgrabe, Abigail Hill, Bryce Keown, Casey Koepp, Matthew Lake, Bethany Leon, Austin Linn, Hayden Matus, Amber Michalski, Derric Rogala, Sydney Sexton, Brian Smith, Julia Smith, Isaac Sultzer, Joy Vaughn, John Willis.