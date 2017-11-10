Time to clear snow, Charlie Brown

“Merry Christmas, Charlie Brown!”

The Peanuts icon will travel all over Lorain County this holiday season, painted on the blade of an Ohio Department of Transportation snow plow.

It’s the work of collision repair and career exploration students at the Lorain County JVS who took part in the ODOT District 3 “Paint a Plow” program for the fifth straight year.

The designs are always the ideas of the students. “I don’t tell the students what to do with the snow plows,” said instructor Lonnie Higey. “I let them come up with their own ideas, figure out what they want to do, and how to make it happen.”

Madisyn Contreras, junior collision repair student from Wellington, said her favorite part of the project was freehand drawing and painting trees onto the plow. Sophomore Hannah Gunnoe of Amherst said she enjoyed applying decals that were printed on the equipment in her 10th grade lab.

The annual project is a chance for 10th-graders to see what the collision repair lab is about. “They learn from their peers, which works really nicely. Also, a project like this aligns with all the state standards with painting, even though it is a snow plow. This is a good lesson for both the juniors and underclassmen to learn,” Higey said.

Student Madisyn Contreras applies the clear coat to an Ohio Department of Transportation snow plow blade at the Lorain County JVS. http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2017/11/web1_Madisyn-Contreras-ODT.jpg Student Madisyn Contreras applies the clear coat to an Ohio Department of Transportation snow plow blade at the Lorain County JVS. Courtesy photo