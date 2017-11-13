Second Amendment isn’t going anywhere

To the editor:

The Supreme Court ruled in 2008 that the Second Amendment protects an individual’s right to possess a firearm unconnected with service in a militia, and to use that arm for traditionally lawful purposes such as self-defense within the home. Some eight to 10 cases have been tried before the Supreme Court regarding the Second Amendment. None of these cases have resulted in removal of the amendment or the individual right to possess a firearm. The fear that any form of gun control will result in the loss of the amendment and individual rights is unwarranted. Yet this fear persists fueled by misinformation, propaganda, and popular myths.

The National Rifle Association of America was founded in 1871 to advance firearm competency, marksmanship, and safety. The NRA continues to advocate for these founding goals. Another goal at the founding was to protect gun rights. While the individual right to possess a firearm is secure, the nature, the use, and the killing power of firearms has expanded beyond any imagination. In the guise of protecting individual rights, the NRA protects the freedom of the gun industry to make and sell any weapon and accessory insuring billions in profits, but also insuring that sick persons can kill more. Sick cowards that choose schools, churches, and public gatherings to commit mass murder facilitated by the NRA and gun industry.

The Supreme Court maintains the Second Amendment, the NRA founding goal of protecting gun rights, is valid, but the nature of modern guns requires some control. The Supreme Court has ruled states can form their own controls. Surely Ohioans could agree on a plan to buy back assault guns and bump stocks, stop further sale of assault weapons, require background checks at gun show sales, enforce back ground checks at all sales, and try to form police programs to educate youth and adults concerning the harm of misused guns. All this requires tax money.

Virginia Erdy