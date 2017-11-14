POLICE REPORTS

• Nov. 7 at 9:07 p.m.: Frank Owens III, 24, of Oberlin, was charged with throwing or shooting missiles. The charge came after police were sent to West College Street for a report of a man shooting a gun at a garage. Officers found Owens, who had been firing a BB gun in his backyard. A report said the weapon “looked very much like an authentic rifle.”

• Nov. 8 at 12:01 a.m.: Lea Anne Kayfes, 21, of Elyria, was arrested on warrants through the North Olmsted and North Ridgeville police departments.

• Nov. 9 at 2:08 p.m.: A Reserve Avenue man said he believes his neighbor has been using a spare remote to open his garage, just to aggravate him. Because the complainant said he is willing to use violence to resolve the matter, police decided to contact the Nord Center.

• Nov. 10 at 8:49 a.m.: A man told police he’d removed a mini-refrigerator and two lamps from the front yard of an abandoned residence on Maple Street without permission.

• Nov. 10 at 12:45 p.m.: Trevor Dewitt was charged with domestic violence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jon Dewitt was charged with domestic violence. Police concluded they had assaulted each other, according to a report.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.