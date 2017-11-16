You can help couple that lost everything in a weekend fire

Donations will help rebuild the home of a couple who woke up as their living room was swallowed by flames Monday in New Russia Township.

Madison Heffley and Lee Schoch awoke at 3 a.m. to a crackling noise outside their bedroom at 13532 Hale Rd.

Upon opening the door, they found the entire living room ablaze, Heffley said.

Two of their three dogs made it outside, but one didn’t follow. Schoch dove back into the flames to try and find the dog and became lightheaded.

Oberlin firefighters arrived and found smoke seeping from all eaves and the front and side doors, according to an incident report. The fire started from an electrical baseboard heater that had a short circuit and ignited a couch nearby.

The fire was snuffed in five minutes, but left $41,962 in damages, the report said.

After the primary search was clear and the fire knocked down, the missing dog was found outside.

Heffley and Schoch were treated and released by emergency medical personnel on the scene.

“As devastating as this whole experience is, it’s given us an entire new outlook on life… You don’t know what you have until it’s gone… literally,” Heffley said in a public Facebook post.

A pub in North Ridgeville, 83 & Chestnut Pub, is hosting a fundraiser from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9. Donations can also be made at www.gofundme.com/helpmadsandlee.

Laurie Hamame can be reached at 440-775-1611 or @HamameNews.

