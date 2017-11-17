Endowment gives $9K to Oberlin school causes

More than $9,000 in grants were awarded this fall by the Oberlin Schools Endowment Fund to help seven programs at the city’s public schools.

Among the worthy activities the money will sponsor:

• Music teachers from across the district will attend a conference that will offer fresh, creative ideas and techniques that can be brought back and shared with all students.

• Langston Middle School students will all participate in a culminating event as part of the “Kind-set is our Mind-set” block.

• Classroom equipment will be purchased at Prospect Elementary School for additional collaborative and flexible seating.

Phoenix Grants, initiated and written by Oberlin High School students, will also provide resources for the OHS World Language Club to host the 2018 International Night and for the boys basketball team to honor those who served with a statewide veterans basketball game on Jan. 12, sponsored by OHSAA.

The endowment fund is now in its 31st year and has awarded more than $611,000 to help pay for equipment, field trips, classroom technology, and special programs.

Donations make the grants possible. Gifts are used locally and impact all students in the Oberlin City Schools. While the majority of the donations received are modest, their impact is great.

The Oberlin Schools Endowment Fund newsletter and solicitation will be mailed to residents soon. Donations can be sent to Oberlin Schools Endowment Fund, 153 North Main St., Oberlin or made at www.peoplewhocare.org (select “Donate to a fund” and search “Oberlin Schools Endowment Fund”).