A splash of festive red and green

Bright and colorful, poinsettias are nearly synonymous with the Christmas season.

Landscape and greenhouse management students at the Lorain County JVS have been raising hundreds of the plants in the school’s greenhouse. It’s a process that takes great care.

The finicky short-day plants require specific growing needs in order to retain their holiday bloom. They require a large amount of darkness, which allows flowering, JVS student Don Sabella said — water directly sprayed or poured onto the leaves will wilt the plant, and only the soil should be damp.

Holiday wreaths and poinsettias can be purchased beginning Monday, Nov. 27 at JVS. Poinsettias range from $3.50 to $10.50 depending on size. Paint or glitter can be added for $1 more. Wreaths are $11 each.

The greenhouse will be open for sales from 8-11 a.m. and noon to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through Dec. 13 or until they sell out.

For more information, contact Beth Berthold at 440-774-1051 ext. 22377 or bberthold@lcjvs.net.

Lorain County JVS landscape and greenhouse management students Sydney Collier and Don Sabella pose among poinsettias. http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2017/11/web1_IMG_7108.jpg Lorain County JVS landscape and greenhouse management students Sydney Collier and Don Sabella pose among poinsettias. Laurie Hamame | Oberlin News-Tribune