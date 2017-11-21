New police chief sworn in

Laurie Hamame | Oberlin News-Tribune

Cake and a standing ovation welcomed Ryan Warfield into his new role as Oberlin police chief. He was sworn in Monday by Oberlin Municipal Court judge Thomas Januzzi at city hall in front of a crowd of family, friends, and community members. “Thank you for your praise and support,” Warfield said. “I promise I won’t disappoint you. Lord willing, I will look forward to many years of serving you all. The men and women of Oberlin police have formed a quality department and perform a good service and I hope to make it better. My goal is to install the Golden Rule model in our offices: to treat people better than you want to be treated… and to always reflect on the question, ‘How does it feel to be policed by you?’”