Solar power enthusiasts celebrate progress

A sixfold uptick in photovoltaic system installations has been seen the past two years through the Lorain County Solar Co-op.

Forty solar energy enthusiasts gathered Nov. 11 at First Church of Oberlin UCC to celebrate the county’s first successful community solar cooperative.

Attendees with new systems included homeowners from Oberlin, Pittsfield, and Elyria, as well as representatives from First Church and Oberlin Lakeside Banquet Hall and Campground.

Before 2016, only five Oberlin homes had solar panels.

The Oberlin People’s Energy Coalition, a group of Oberlin solar enthusiasts, began a journey in January 2016 toward partnering with Community Power Network to help local homeowners obtain rooftop solar power.

Solar United Neighbors of Ohio, formerly OH SUN, was formed.

Assisted by a grant from the Green Edge Fund of Oberlin College, 40 individuals, businesses, and institutions seized the opportunity to purchase systems at a discounted price. Several people gave testimonials at the celebration, including residents who have experienced a smooth transition working with OMLPS.

Solar United Neighbors of Ohio lobbies for pro-solar policies and can advise those who encounter obstacles in going solar.

Interested in finding out how to join the solar movement at a discount? Visit www.solarunitedneighbors.org/ohio or thirdsunsolar.com.

Solar United Neighbors of Ohio program director Luke Sulfridge addresses attendees at a Nov. 11 solar energy celebration.