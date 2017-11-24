Soucy, Broadwell bid farewell to council

You win some and you lose some, said councilman Scott Broadwell of ordinances and resolutions passed during his 10 years in city government.

Broadwell and councilwoman Sharon Soucy will step down from office Dec. 31 after three consecutive terms, but have a chance for re-election in 2019.

Broadwell said he is asked daily about not seeing his name on the November ballot. His feelings are bittersweet.

“I’m not looking forward to it, but I’m not dreading it either,” he said. “I feel good about being part of the council and trying to do my best like everyone else to help Oberlin move forward. A lot of times, the seven of us don’t agree on how to get to that point, but you try to put that aside.”

With an eye to the last six months, Soucy said she feels pleased with the strength of the administration and the extent of positive steps forward.

In February, council drew applause by re-affirming Oberlin’s status as a sanctuary city after President Donald Trump attempted to stop visitors from seven mostly-Muslim nations.

For two years, she championed an increase to the minimum wage, and saw it bump in May to $10.50 per hour for city employees.

A strongly-worded letter was sent in June to Trump for withdrawing from the Paris Climate Accord. In August, Columbus Day was changed to celebrate indigenous peoples.

And in September, a resolution was adopted urging Congress to preserve the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals initiate, which Broadwell said was a decision he feels good about.

Illuminated crosswalk signs in the downtown district is the last project Soucy hopes to see to an end, but “with new council members, a new police chief, and a new city manager, I think our city is in good hands,” she said.

Broadwell hopes the new council members will solve the disagreement over Renewable Energy Credits procured through long-term power supply contracts.

“I’ve been dealing with that for four years now,” he said. “I wish that could have been resolved years ago, and it should have been.”

Laurie Hamame can be reached at 440-775-1611 or @HamameNews on Twitter.

Soucy Broadwell