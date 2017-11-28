POLICE REPORTS

• Nov. 21 at 9:25 p.m.: Officers investigated a domestic disturbance on North Park Street, during which a girl opened the back door of a home and asked for help.

• Nov. 22 at 5:32 a.m.: A medicine bottle containing suspected marijuana was turned over to police by Oberlin College security.

• Nov. 22 at 3:32 a.m.: Daniel Duran was taken into custody on warrants through the Oberlin police department for contempt of court.

• Nov. 22 at 4:45 p.m.: A pill bottle containing suspected marijuana was turned over to police by Oberlin College security.

• Nov. 23 at 1:01 a.m.: Columbus Wilson was arrested on a warrant through the Oberlin police department on a charge of receiving stolen property, and another through the city of Ontario police department. Wilson was also charged with possession of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia.

• Nov. 24 at 5:43 p.m.: A group of five children allegedly danced for the security camera at Gibson’s Bakery on West College Street and moved wine bottles on and off shelves. One took a large novelty candy cane priced at $20 and used it as a sword, breaking it.

• Nov. 24 at 11:55 p.m.: Police investigated a reported theft of oxymorphone pills at an Eastern Avenue home. Officers gave a suspect information on drug rehabilitation facilities.

• Nov. 25 at 12:45 a.m.: A juvenile girl was reported missing. She was found and returned home the following day.

• Nov. 25 at 7:55 p.m.: William Pierce was charged with obstructing official business, driving under suspension, and license plate illumination. A report said Pierce initially provided police with his brother’s name and birth date.

• Nov. 25 at 9:34 p.m.: Kathern Gillum was arrested on a warrant through the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office on an original charge of domestic violence.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.