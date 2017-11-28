Flood named executive director at Oberlin Community Services

Margie Flood has been hired as the new executive director of Oberlin Community Services.

Since 2010, she has led and implemented programming and managed operations at the local nonprofit agency while seeing to client needs on a daily basis. Flood brings a deep knowledge of the organization and a passion for serving the community.

“I grew up in Oberlin, have extensive roots here, and have always deeply valued the diversity and unique nature of the town,” she said. “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to serve as executive director. The staff is fantastic, as are the volunteers and clients — I enjoy everyone who walks through these doors. It is a remarkable place.”

Leo Braido, president of the OCS board, praised Flood’s extensive experience. The board voted unanimously to name her executive director effective Nov. 17.

OCS provides direct assistance, referrals, outreach services and educational support to residents of Oberlin, New Russia Township, and southern Lorain County.

It has experienced tremendous growth in the last few years. A top priority of the new executive director will be to strengthen programs in order to ensure long-term sustainability.

“We are asking, ‘What needs to be improved? What needs to continue as-is?’ I welcome input from everyone in the community: We are a responsive community organization, after all,” said Flood. “I feel strongly that where people choose to put their time, money, and effort depends on where they feel valued and where they see value. I want to ensure that everyone involved has a positive experience by fostering a culture of inspiration and a sense of belonging.”

Flood also serves on the boards of the Bill Long Foundation and Genesis House, and enjoys sharing her love of music by performing at area retirement communities. An accomplished violinist, she has performed with symphonies in Wisconsin and Ohio.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Wesleyan University and pursued graduate studies in environmental education through Antioch College.

