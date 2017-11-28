Grandparents go to school

Laurie Hamame | Oberlin News-Tribune

Grandmas and grandpas nestled in classrooms Tuesday at Eastwood Elementary School for Grandparents Day. They sat with their grandchildren as they worked on making crafts and reading books.

Derriauna Taborn reads “Going to the Sea Park” to her grandmother, Beth Williams.

Davis Dyer loves his grandparents, Monte and Ron Rybarczyk. They took a dog named Abby and he taught her how to sit and give paw.

“I love them because I love them, I guess!” said second grade Scarlett Baker about her grandparents Peggy Lukasko and Dee Davis.

Jayden Green says his grandmother, Mary Jo Holoway, is super nice because she gives him gum even though he’s not allowed to have it.

Keegan Gutierez loves to go to Splash Zone in Oberlin with his grandmother, Heather Clawson.