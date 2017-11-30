Prill helps hurricane victims in Florida

Sarah Prill of Oberlin was part of an AmeriCorps team deployed in late November to provide direct aid to Hurricane Irma survivors in Orlando, Fla.

The four volunteers journeyed south to provide their donations management, survivor intake, and other disaster relief skills. They focused on helping underserved populations of the state: the elderly, impoverished, disabled, and veterans.

They are expected to stay in the Orlando area through mid-December.

Prill is in her first year with AmeriCorps St. Louis, after serving with the American Conservation Experience in Flagstaff, Ariz. Prior to ACE, Prill served with the National Civilian Conservation Corps in the FEMA Corps.

Already she had quite a few disaster relief deployments under her belt, including a response in January to Gatlinburg, Tenn., to aid wildfire survivors.

She holds a bachelor of science degree in public health from Baldwin Wallace University.

“I am interested in pursuing a career in disaster relief work and I am eager to explore more of the United States while serving with a diverse group of individuals,” Prill said.

Oberlin native Sarah Prill’s AmeriCorps team is shown on its deployment in Florida. http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2017/11/web1_Florida-Deployment.jpg Oberlin native Sarah Prill’s AmeriCorps team is shown on its deployment in Florida. Courtesy photo