Help honor those who give back to Oberlin

Who do you believe deserves special recognition?

Nominations are open through Feb. 1 for the 2018 Oberlin Heritage Center Community Awards, which honor those dedicated to making the city a better place to live, learn, work, and visit.

Award categories include:

• Community Historian, recognizing a person who adds to the knowledge of the history of Oberlin through research, writing, and educating others.

• Heritage Guardian, recognizing a person or group dedicated to the ideals of conservation and preservation and who serves our community as a leader in preserving history, historical records, or historic buildings.

• Oberlin Heritage Center Volunteer of the Year, recognizing someone who makes extraordinary contributions of time and talent to the OHC.

• History Teacher of the Year, recognizing an area educator who inspires students to learn more about history.

• Community Teacher of the Year, recognizing an area educator who inspires students to get involved in community service.

• Keep Oberlin Beautiful Award, recognizing a person, business, or organization that helps enhance the aesthetics and appearance of the community.

• Business Leader Service Award, recognizing a business that provided exceptional support to the Heritage Center in contributions or contributed services.

• Youth Community Service Award, recognizing a young person who makes extraordinary contributions in time and talent to the Heritage Center.

Community Award recipients will be honored at the Heritage Center’s annual meeting on April 4.

Nomination forms can be found at www.oberlinheritagecenter.org. For more information, call 440-774-1700.