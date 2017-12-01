Bones found in New Russia belong to Minerva Tripp, missing since 2012

Minerva Tripp vanished without a trace from Cleveland on Aug. 28, 2012.

DNA results from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation confirmed Friday that skeletal remains found Oct. 19 in a patch of New Russia Township woods were hers.

Tripp — also known as Kim or Mimi, according to a number of missing persons databases — was a single mother raising a 10-year-old daughter.

Forty-one years old at the time of disappearance, today she would be 47.

She was last seen on Tillman Avenue in Cleveland, reportedly leaving an apartment after an argument with her boyfriend. The Ohio attorney general’s office said it’s unclear what she was wearing at the time; other reports put her in a white hoodie and white shoes.

Tripp’s sister, Marcellette Love of North Olmsted, told national media in 2013 that Minerva had battled drug addiction for a number of years and sometimes went missing for weeks at a time.

A statement from Det. Donald Barker of the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office said Tripp’s family has been contacted.

It did not shed any light on how she made it to Lorain County or what the cause of death may have been.

Coroner Stephen Evans told us the manner of death remains under investigation. He declined to comment on any clues the bones may have revealed.

A deer hunter discovered her remains while walking off the beaten path near West Road. They had been reduced to bones, and Barker said the condition in which they were found is not common.

Anyone with information regarding Tripp should call sheriff’s Det. David Lottman at 440-329-3749.

Jason Hawk and Laurie Hamame can be reached at 440-775-1611.

Tripp http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2017/12/web1_Untitled-1.jpg Tripp