Help us donate to domestic violence shelter

Gifts of green beans, corn, soups, sodas, tuna, pasta, and other nonperishables have poured into our office in the past few weeks.

Donors are helping us brighten the holidays for victims of domestic violence through our “Meet the Need, Read!” campaign to benefit the Genesis House.

The Genesis House provides safe harbor to local survivors of nightmarish abuse and helps them get back on their feet. The nonprofit provides shelter, advocacy, education, counseling, and support for growth and change.

When you deliver at least two canned goods to our newspapers’ Lorain County office, 42 South Main St., Oberlin, we’ll give you a free copy of the Amherst News-Times, Oberlin News-Tribune, or Wellington Enterprise — or if you already have the paper delivered, we’ll extend your subscription by a week!

Jeff Linden, owner of several area Subway locations, has joined us in collecting goods. His restaurants in Oberlin, Wellington, and LaGrange will accept donations and newspaper staff will help get them to the Genesis House. Free newspapers are only available at our Oberlin office, however.

If you are experiencing domestic abuse, get help by calling 440-244-1853 or 440-323-3400. The 24-hour crisis hotline offers support to victims who want to discuss their situation, even if you want to stay anonymous.