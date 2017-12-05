POLICE REPORTS

• Nov. 26 at 10:21 p.m.: Two glass smoking devices with suspected marijuana residue were turned over to police by Oberlin College security.

• Nov. 29 at 9:53 a.m.: A student from the Lorain County Academy is suspected in a graffiti incident at the Oberlin College bike co-op.

• Nov. 29 at 1:30 p.m.: A notebook was reported stolen from a North Cedar Street residence.

• Nov. 30 at 12:16 a.m.: Ashley Walker was charged with driving under suspension, expired plates, possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

• Dec. 2 at 11:30 p.m.: Cash totaling $700 was reported stolen from a purse at Lupita’s Mexican Restaurant on Rt. 58.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.