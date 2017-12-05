A new bike for Tracy, and more

Tracy Ellis has three pieces of good news to celebrate.

First, a city employee found his stolen three-wheeled bike discarded this weekend on Spring Street. It’s still in good shape.

Second, Ellis is the owner of a brand new bike. It was purchased by Larry Cariglio, owner of Lorenzo’s Pizzeria, where Ellis has worked the past 30 years.

“I got a new bike!” he smiled enthusiastically when we caught up with him Tuesday afternoon, riding on South Main Street. “They bought it for me. It was really nice.”

Since a new bike was already bought for Tracy by the time his old one was found, he’s looking for a home for the one that was recovered. The plan is to donate it to someone who needs it.

Third, a GoFundMe account set up by resident Rachel Gallion to benefit Ellis grossed more than $1,700. She presented the money Tuesday to Ellis’ mother, Patricia Scott, according to Oberlin police.

Ellis, who has Down syndrome, is well known around town. Oberlineans know his bike and flag and always make room to share the road.

News of the Nov. 26 theft of the Sun Trike Classic — worth about $650 — elicited anger among our readers, especially since it was taken while he was inside Rust United Methodist Church.

The news also sparked immediate words of support for Ellis.

“You’re not going to find a better guy,” said Lorenzo’s co-worker Maurice Wyman. “He gets along with everybody and I’ve seen him come in here with birthday cards for people.”

"Tracy got his new bike!" Swerve Bike Shop posted online. "Thank you to all the people who helped make this happen. We all need to be better towards each other, and stuff like this is the step in the right direction."