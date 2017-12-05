Young asks for early release

Six months in prison were enough, according to Adrianna Young.

The 26-year-old Oberlin woman is asking for early release from the Ohio Reformatory for Women and has been granted a hearing at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4 in the Lorain County Court of Common Pleas.

Lorain County prosecutor Dennis Will has objected to the motion, saying it was “untimely and must be denied.”

Young pleaded guilty in March to counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, possession of drugs, and tampering with evidence stemming from the death of Debra Majkut.

A filing by the state said “the defendant’s recklessness brought life-changing tragedy into the home of the Majkut family” and recounted the horrific events of July 28, 2015.

Majkut and her infant son, Jaxon, were inside their home on Rt. 58 in Amherst Township. At 7:46 a.m., Young was driving down the highway, rushing to get to work and arguing with her girlfriend by text message.

Young went off the road, drove through a field, and ramped into the air, smashing through the wall of the Majkut home and landing entirely within the living room.

Debra, 34, was crushed underneath. Jaxon was trapped in his walker, his tiny face seared against the hot exhaust pipe and suffering serious burns.

Prosecutors say Young lied, telling investigators something ran out in front of her car. Her blood tested positive for marijuana use and she tried to hide the fact she’d been texting from law enforcement, deliberately deleting texts from her phone.

While being held in the back of a state trooper’s car, she was recorded talking on her cell phone: “I should have just ran. I couldn’t, though, because there was a freaking baby under the car,” she said.

The state’s opposition to the release hearing didn’t pull any punches.

“A mother’s love for her children cannot be quantified,” it said. “Debra Majkut loved her boys with her life. She took the blunt of the force of the defendant’s assault on their home, crushed by the defendant’s wheels and her life was snuffed out in a moment in her own home. The defendant’s actions stole the life of this wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend.”

“In those quiet morning hours when the world is just waking up, when a mother was sharing an intimate moment with her baby, the defendant plunged this entire family into a nightmare from which they cannot wake. The defendant’s crime stole everything from the Majkut family.”

A sanction other than a prison term would not adequately punish Young or protect the public from future criminal violations, the state argued. It would demean the seriousness of the offense.

The filing attacked Young’s “lack of remorse, refusal to help, and blatant efforts to avoid responsibility.”

Young cried as she was sentenced in May to four and a half years in prison.

At the time, the state told Young’s attorney, Jack Bradley, it would seek a maximum prison sentence and oppose any motion for judicial release, according to court documents.

