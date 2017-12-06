Arbogast is Rotary’s Senior of November

The Oberlin Rotary Club honors a high school senior each month during the school year for character and positive attitudes. They have contributed time and energy by helping the school and community and are excellent role models for the students at Oberlin High School. The Oberlin Rotary Club will donate $25 to a charity or project in each student’s name.

The Oberlin High School senior of November was Eli Arbogast.

Arbogast has been active in Oberlin High School extracurricular activities. He has participated in Ohio Model United Nations, enjoying learning about writing bills to address the needs of citizens. As the drama club show director and vice president this year, he directed “You Can’t Beat the House” by Pat Cook. He is section leader in the OHS orchestra, playing cello and received a superior rating last year at the Ohio Music Education Association contests. Arbogast is also member of ski club and plays varsity tennis.

Arbogast began serving others with his family at Oberlin Community Services with food distribution work at a young age. While in Guyana with his family, he was a member of Key Club and with his family began a literacy program for low-income elementary children. He is currently the president of Interact Club, the community service club of OHS sponsored by the Oberlin Rotary Club. The program is extremely important to him because it is simple, straightforward work to help people in our community. He believes that no one is undeserving of help, and no one is incapable of helping others in whatever way they can. Arbogast feels it is his duty as a community member to help people in whatever way he can, as well as doing what he can to enable his peers to help people as well. The Interact Club has grown under his leadership as president.

Outside of school, Arbogast keeps busy with beekeeping, breakdancing, and playing many instruments including cello, drums, and piano.

He is a National Merit Semi-Finalist for 2017 and a 2015 Borlaug Scholar, which awarded him the opportunity to travel to DesMoines, Iowa, to attend the World Food Prize Global Youth Institute in 2017. Arbogast was also presented the Ambassadors Award for academic excellence by the ambassador of Guyana.

Arbogast plans after high school to attend a small, liberal arts college somewhere in the Northern U.S. (for snow activities). He is interested in environmental science for academics, and wants to pursue music, theater, and possibly dance as extracurriculars. His interest in the environment has developed as a result of being raised on small organic blueberry farm and also because he has had the opportunity to live and work in some beautiful and threatened natural areas such as Guyana and Rocky Mountain National Park.

