Gingerbread Extravaganza at the Oberlin Public Library

Courtesy photo

For 19 years students in the family and consumer science program at Oberlin High School have enjoyed designing, building, and decorating gingerbread houses for all the community to enjoy. With grant funding from the Oberlin City Schools Endowment Fund, the results are always outstanding. This year, 54 students under the direction of teacher Donna Shurr are displaying their creations at the Oberlin Public Library from Dec. 11 through Jan. 15. Ballots will be available for patrons to vote for their favorite creations. The categories are Most Creative Use of Candy and Decoration, Best Traditional House, Most Original, My Favorite, and The One I Would Most Like to Eat. The Oberlin Business Partnership has offered to present prizes to the winners.

This has become one of the favorite events of the holiday season. Local resident Ann Livingston and friends Hilary and Bruce McKenzie recently visited the classroom to see the gingerbread houses under construction. The McKenzies left with some gingerbread men and ideas to take back to her friends in England.