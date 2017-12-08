BUZZ! Middle-schoolers take second in academic quiz

Did you know Albert Einstein’s brain is housed at Princeton Hospital, or that Pocahontas means “spoiled child”?

Seventh- and eighth-graders at the second annual Lorain County Academic Challenge did.

Battling it out with buzzers, Oberlin middle-schoolers snagged second place Wednesday against Keystone, Firelands, and Vermilion students.

Racking up 20 points during four rounds of questioning, Oberlin breezed through literature, math, and social studies but grappled with science, geography, and miscellaneous categories.

Round three’s social studies topic — The Great Depression — stumped all four teams. Oberlin was asked, “Who was president during the Great Depression?” They answered incorrectly, guessing Franklin Roosevelt instead of Herbert Hoover.

Zenobia Calhoun wanted to challenge that decision. She asserted the Great Depression was 10 years long, which included the terms of two presidents.

The team divvied up topics based on the strengths of each player, but John Georgiadis said working together won them the most points.

Vermilion topped the game with 33 points, followed by Oberlin with 20, Keystone with 19, and Firelands with 18.

Daniel Aranovsky, Marcus Bertoni, Zenobia Calhoun, Sasha Alexandra Chen, Ollie Drafton, John Georgiadis, Carter McCray, Ronan Ortiz, Jackson Schaffer, and Owen Tritt pose with their second-place ribbons. http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2017/12/web1_IMG_7241.jpg Daniel Aranovsky, Marcus Bertoni, Zenobia Calhoun, Sasha Alexandra Chen, Ollie Drafton, John Georgiadis, Carter McCray, Ronan Ortiz, Jackson Schaffer, and Owen Tritt pose with their second-place ribbons. Photos by Laurie Hamame | Oberlin News-Tribune Team members take their seats before round two of the Lorain County Academic Challenge. http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2017/12/web1_IMG_7231.jpg Team members take their seats before round two of the Lorain County Academic Challenge. Photos by Laurie Hamame | Oberlin News-Tribune