‘Altered Paradise’ art on display at Kendal

An exhibit called “Altered Paradise,” featuring the works of artist Barbara Gillette, is on display through Jan. 29 at the Kendal Gallery.

Among the works are chalk pastels, monoprints, monotypes, and charcoal drawings.

Gillette depicts landscapes in the majority of her pieces, and she most often focuses on Medina County and other parts of rural Ohio. She said she is “especially interested in the tension between suburban and rural areas.”

She received her bachelor of fine arts degree in drawing from the University of Akron and is represented by the Harris-Stanton Gallery in Akron.

Gillette’s work has been exhibited at the Ohio Arts Council Riffe Gallery in Columbus; the Butler Institute of American Art in Youngstown; and the Zanesville Art Center in Zanesville. It can also be found in the collections of the Cleveland Museum of Art, Case Western Reserve University, and the law firm of Squires, Sanders, and Dempsey.

This is Kendal at Oberlin’s first collaboration with the Artists Archives of the Western Reserve in Cleveland. Gillette is one of their archived artists, and most of the works in the show are from the archives and not for sale.

The Artists Archives of the Western Reserve is a unique archival facility and regional museum that preserves representative bodies of work created by Ohio visual artists and documents and promotes this cultural heritage for the benefit of the public.

Located at Kendal at Oberlin, the Kendal Gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

"Pentecostal Trees" is among the works on display through Jan. 29 at the Kendal Gallery. Barbara Gillette