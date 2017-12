Laurie Hamame | Oberlin News-Tribune

The Messiah Sing-Along has a long tradition of being an event for all who wish to raise their voices. An orchestra of Credo Music alumni and soloists from the Oberlin Conservatory of Music were led through the highly cherished music of Handel’s “Messiah” by director Peter Slowik. Audience members joined the choir, swelling into crescendos and unwavering high notes.