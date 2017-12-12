POLICE REPORTS

• Dec. 1 at 12:24 p.m.: Brian Butler, 52, of Oberlin, was charged with domestic violence after allegedly striking a family member in the face over a debt.

• Dec. 2 at 8:06 p.m.: Mercy Health Allen Hospital turned over a bag containing brown powder — suspected to be a drug — to police. It was found in the backpack of an emergency room patient.

• Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.: A girl said she was approached at the Oberlin Public Library by three boys who asked her to perform oral sex on them and began “waving money” in her face. They allegedly stole her glasses; later, the mother of one of the suspects turned the glasses over to police.

• Dec. 6 at 11:30 a.m.: A woman reported fraudulent activity on her cell phone number and account.

• Dec. 9 at 7:38 a.m.: Jeffrey Kenney, 33, of Oberlin, was arrested on warrants through the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office for contempt of court and Elyria police department for failure to appear in court.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.