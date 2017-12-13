SNOW EMERGENCY GUIDELINES

When the snow starts to really fly, safety forces turn their eyes to the skies.

But they’re worrying about the roads and the hundreds of thousands of trips that occur each day in Lorain County.

If the weather turns bad enough, the sheriff’s office will issue one of several emergency notifications:

• A level one snow emergency can be declared when roadways turn hazardous. This is a warning to drive with extreme care until the all-clear is given.

• A level two snow emergency comes when blowing and drifting snow or flooding makes roads even more dangerous. Drivers are asked to restrict their trips, and only venture out if it’s absolutely necessary. The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office says employees should comply with workplace policies.

• A level three snow emergency closes most roadways. Violators will be ticketed. This type of alert is reassessed every two hours.