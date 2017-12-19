POLICE REPORTS

• Dec. 8 at 1:25 p.m.: A woman reported damage to her car, saying she suspects her ex-boyfriend.

• Dec. 12 at 5:46 a.m.: Demarea Stafford was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, refusing to submit to a test, and driving under suspension. Police noted Stafford also has another open felony drunk driving case in common pleas court.

• Dec. 13 at 12:50 p.m.: Renee Aliff, 24, of Elyria, was served a warrant through the Oberlin Municipal Court for failure to comply with substance abuse treatment.

• Dec. 13 at 4:11 p.m.: A four-year-old girl was attacked by a dog. Ebony Walden, 23, of Oberlin, was charged with having a dog at large.

• Dec. 13 at 4:40 p.m.: A small baggie and prescription bottle containing suspected marijuana was turned over to police by Oberlin College security.

• Dec. 16 at 10:41 p.m.: A West College Street home was broken into and a safe containing about $500 in cash and important papers was reported stolen.

• Dec. 17 at 5:26 p.m.: A 44-year-old man was found unconscious and in full arrest on North Pleasant Street. Rescue crews were unable to revive him. He was pronounced dead at Mercy Health Allen Hospital.

• Dec. 17 at 8:46 p.m.: A woman told police her boyfriend “jerked her out of her car” and took the vehicle without permission.

• Dec. 18 at 2:19 a.m.: Police confiscated marijuana during a traffic stop but no charges resulted.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.