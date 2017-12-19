Broadwell, Soucy say goodbye

A bittersweet feeling was in the air Monday as two leaders bid farewell to Oberlin city council.

A recognition ceremony was held before the last meeting of the year to say goodbye to Scott Broadwell and Sharon Soucy, who both served 1o-year terms.

Their seats will be filled in January by the newly-elected Kristin Peterson and Heather Adelman.

Council president Ronnie Rimbert said the duo worked diligently to serve the community. “I couldn’t ask for anybody working any harder than these two have worked,” he said, presenting plaques and sweatshirts embellished with Oberlin’s seal.

Rimbert called Soucy and Broadwell good stewards to the working people who always wisely spend taxpayer money. Among the 40 or so council members he has served with, he said their dedication, honesty, and sincerity has been “at the top of the wheelhouse.”

“I worked for three different city managers,” Soucy said, adding that it has been an incredible experience getting to know the leadership in the city.

Prior to her years as a public servant, during her years working and raising kids, she said she was largely unaware of the city’s politics.

“I’ve thought a little bit about the word that I wanted to use that would reflect my experience and I think what I came up with is grateful,” she said, looking back. “Thanks to all of you who have become more than colleagues but have become friends. Ron is my unofficial brother for the rest of our lives and that I know will continue, as will my relationship with Scott.”

Broadwell joked that for 10 years Soucy always spoke eloquently and perfectly and his words never come out the same way. “So, ditto on what she said,” he laughed.

Getting serious again, he followed her lead and chose a word to describe his time on council — honored.

“I never intended 10 years, never intended four, six, whatever. It just kind of kept on going. It’s been a great experience and I recommend it to everybody,” he smiled. “It’s tough sometimes and it hasn’t always been fun but I wouldn’t trade it for anything. I’ve made some wonderful friendships with people who I never would have met if I wasn’t in this position.”

City manger Rob Hillard thanked the two for being a part of the team that hired him almost a year ago.

Sharon Soucy and Scott Broadwell slice into a cake to celebrate their 10-year tenure on council. Sharon Soucy and Scott Broadwell receive plaques for their service on Oberlin city council.