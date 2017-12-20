Rasmussen is Rotary senior of December

The Oberlin Rotary Club honors a high school senior each month during the school year for character and positive attitudes. They have contributed time and energy by helping the school and community and are excellent role models for the students at Oberlin High School. The Oberlin Rotary Club will donate $25 to a charity or project in each student’s name.

The Oberlin High School senior honored for the month of December was Matthew Rasmussen.

At OHS, Rasmussen was on the football team four years, playing for the varsity team since his sophomore year. He earned many awards, including First Team All-Division, First Team All-Conference, First Team All-County, Third Team All-State, and Patriot Athletic Conference Lineman of the Year.

In drama club, Rasmussen has experienced every aspect of the stage: acting, running tech, and being stage manager. He has also been a member of the OHS orchestra since fifth grade, playing the double bass.

Outside of school, Rasmussen participates in Oberlin Choristers. Being a part of the organization for 12 years and being a member of six different choirs has provided a rich experience. Through the Choristers, Rasmussen has traveled to France, Spain, and Costa Rica. With the Unitarian Universalist youth group, Rasmussen has attended conferences with youth from Ohio and Pennsylvania, often facilitating small group functions and workshops.

Rasmussen believes one of the greatest benefits of his extracurricular activities — both in and out of school — is involvement in local communities. With Choristers, he attends a summer camp called World Music Festival as a camp counselor. The week-long camp exposes children to music, dance, and cultures from around the world. What stands out in his Unitarian Universalist community is the strong focus on social justice and community service. Helping with community gardens and youth educational programs has been part of his service to his community of Oberlin.

After high school, Rasmussen plans to attend a four-year college or university. Some of his picks include Oberlin, Case Western Reserve, Ohio State, and Wooster. He is unsure of a major but looks forward to discovering his life’s passion.

Rasmussen