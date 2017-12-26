Oberlin placed in top 10 of energy contest

With a 4.56 percent total energy reduction during 2015 and 2016, Oberlin placed in the top 10 in the Georgetown University Energy Prize competition.

The city was among 10 communities in the finals. Each was evaluated over a two-year period on their energy-saving approach, equitable access, performance, and potential for nationwide replication.

Fargo, N.D., was awarded a $5 million grand prize. The cash prize will finance an “energy efficiency dream project” as well as workshops and education opportunities.

Oberlin saved more than 26 billion thermal units of energy and reduced carbon emissions by 1,701 metric tons.

Among the city’s achievements, the evaluation committee noted the weatherization program for low-income residents — Providing Oberlin with Efficiency Responsibly, better known as POWER.

“We are very appreciative of this acknowledgement,” said city manager Rob Hillard. “I believe the community of Oberlin should be very pleased with the leadership role it continues to take in environmental sustainability.”