POLICE REPORTS

• Dec. 19 at 3 a.m.: Three tires were flattened on a vehicle parked downtown.

• Dec. 20 at 11:30 a.m.: A boy reportedly caused a disturbance at Subway on Rt. 58, opening the door and yelling obscenities inside. Police found the suspect hiding behind vehicles; he said he didn’t do anything wrong and that he’d been looking for a lost cell phone.

• Dec. 20 at 6:41 p.m.: A man went into full arrest in a vehicle on North Main Street. Police pulled him out and started chest compressions. The man fully responded shortly after naloxone was used. He told police he’d used marijuana earlier in the day. The 23-year-old, whose name was not disclosed, was arrested after discharge from the hospital on a warrant for contempt of court, burglary, through the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office.

• Dec. 21 at 12:06 a.m.: Cassandra Kelly, 27, of Lorain, was charged with theft and possession of drug abuse instruments. She allegedly tried to steal more than $140 worth of merchandise from Wal-Mart and was in possession of a syringe and plastic spoon containing suspected drug residue.

• Dec. 21 at 3:50 p.m.: A window of a Ford Taurus was smashed.

• Dec. 22 at 8:20 a.m.: A Walnut Street resident reported someone has been opening her chicken coup and taking eggs.

• Dec. 22 at 3:23 p.m.: An 88-year-old woman with a history of health problems went into full arrest. She was pronounced dead a short time later at Mercy Health Allen Hospital.

• Dec. 22 at 3:46 p.m.: A Shoe Department employee told police she believed a customer took her cell phone. Officers searched a suspect’s home and did not find the device.

• Dec. 22 at 10 p.m.: Two men were reportedly driving around the parking lot of Wal-Mart and looking in parked vehicles. Justin Rice was charged with possession of drug abuse instruments and obstructing official business. A report said he was found with syringes and suspected heroin.

• Dec. 23 at 10:03 a.m.: A break-in was reported at the Ginko Gallery on South Main Street. The cash drawer, which contained about $250, was stolen.

• Dec. 23 at 3:34 p.m.: Dolratta Moore was charged with theft. She was accused of attempting to steal nearly 40 items worth more than $145. Police said she had an infant child with her.

• Dec. 23 at 4:56 p.m.: A window was broken at a North Park Street rental property, but nothing was reported stolen.

• Dec. 24 at 8:50 a.m.: Someone broke into the coin machine at Main Street Laundromat.

• Dec. 24 at 1:42 p.m.: Jordan Beltz was charged with theft. He is accused of stealing headphones from Wal-Mart.

