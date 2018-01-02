POLICE REPORTS

• Dec. 27 at 10 a.m.: Donald Routsong was arrested on a warrant through Oberlin Municipal Court on an original charge of complicity to theft.

• Dec. 30 at 11:36 p.m.: A man allegedly punched the windshield out of a vehicle on East College Street. His girlfriend told police he’d been “very enraged after speaking to his mother on the phone prior to leaving the residence.”

• Dec. 31 at 8:42 p.m.: Marvin Edwards was charged with possession of criminal tools and resisting arrest. A report said he was spotted walking on the Oberlin College campus and denied any wrongdoing. Police found a pair of bolt cutters lying in the snow.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.