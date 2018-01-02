Fitness-focused resolutions

Photos by Laurie Hamame | Oberlin News-Tribune

Exercising, eating healthy, and losing weight are among the most tried and true New Year’s resolutions. Splash Zone in Oberlin is already experiencing a wave of new members joining to fulfill those goals, with 17 new memberships purchased Tuesday before noon.

Swinging a kettleball, Monica Boduszek shares how going plant-based has helped her lose 30 pounds. She said the gym is her getaway place to relax and sort her thoughts.

Mike Gray wants to lose 10 pounds and spends two hours a day playing basketball. “I try to keep up with the 20-year-olds,” he joked.

Ashley Woods is a new member at the gym and wants to be more active. Here, she kicks off her workout with bicep curls using a cable bar.

Amber Mahone trains her quadriceps on a seated leg extension machine. She has been going to the gym consistently since last year, and hopes to maintain her activity level through the new year.