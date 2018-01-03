Council preps for a new term

A new year means new faces for Oberlin city council, which gathered Tuesday for the first time in 2018.

Law director Jon Clark presided over a swearing-in ceremony at city hall and led returning and newly-elected legislators in taking the oath of office.

A coin toss ultimately decided who will serve as council president and ceremonial mayor for the year.

Councilman Bryan Burgess was nominated for the job by 2017 president Ronnie Rimbert, while councilwoman Linda Slocum was nominated by peer Sharon Pearson. After a tie in the first vote, city manager Rob Hillard flipped a quarter and the gavel went to Burgess.

Slocum was later nominated by Kelley Singleton for vice president and the vote was yes across the board.

Council members were also assigned to chair committees: Heather Adelman, city records, housing renewal, and open space and visual; Burgess, civil service and recreation; Kristin Peterson, historic preservation; Pearson, human relations and underground railroad implementation; Slocum, planning and resource conservation and recovery; Singleton, public utilities; and Rimbert, zoning board of appeals.

Rimbert and Peterson were also appointed to be members of the the Central Lorain County Ambulance District. They will each receive a stipend to attend the meetings.

Burgess was appointed to the fire code appeal board and Pearson and Singleton to the firefighters’ dependents board. Their terms will end Dec. 31, 2018.

Peterson, who has served four years on the Oberlin community improvement corporation, was appointed alongside Rimbert after he asked to retain his seat. Singleton was appointed to the early childhood center board. Their terms will last two years.

Laurie Hamame can be reached at 440-775-1611 or @HamameNews on Twitter.

Oberlin city council members renew their oaths of office with guidance by law director Jon Clark. Heather Adelman and Kristin Peterson were elected in November to fill the seats of Sharon Soucy and Scott Broadwell.