Your opinion matters to Oberlin schools

Your opinion could help stir change in the Oberlin City Schools as the district looks to gain a better understanding of what is important to the community.

An anonymous online survey is being used to gauge attitudes on everything from the school system’s quality of education to where you believe the district has the most room to improve.

A team of administrators, Oberlin residents, teachers, and staff members worked with the Ohio School Boards Association to write the questions.

To take part, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/OberlinCity.

The deadline to participate is Monday, Jan. 15.

“We’re not hiding things,” said district superintendent David Hall. “We want to make sure (community members) have the opportunity to be honest. We want to know what we’re doing great at and what we need improvement on. The main thing was to get a feel of the community and see how we can improve ourselves.”

You’ll be asked about how important technology is to education and whether curriculum is adequately preparing students for success in both college and career areas. Some questions probe your views on building a new school, and whether you believe relationships between staff and parents are positive.

There are spaces left open for you to expand on your selections and to address concerns not specifically tackled by the survey.

The results will be discussed from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 18 at Oberlin High School.

