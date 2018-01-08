Raffle helps rescue pets from pounds

“Raffle to the Rescue 2018” will run through Feb. 5 to benefit homeless animals in and around Lorain County.

Partners With Paws will give one lucky winner $1,000 in a drawing that will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 6. The winner will be notified by phone.

Tickets are $10 each; buying six tickets will rescue one dog from a dog pound. Buy yours by mailing a check or money order to Partners With Paws, P.O. Box 277, Oberlin, OH 44074. You can also download a raffle flier and ickets at www.partnerswithpawslc.com or buy them online using PayPal.

Note that donation receipts will not be issued for this raffle fundraiser.

All proceeds will benefit Partners With Paws of Lorain County. Funds will be used to rescue dogs from dog pounds and help other animals in need with their health and general care such as vetting expenses including spay, neuter, vaccines, and surgeries if needed, and boarding fees if required, until adoption takes place.

To assist with the cash prize and postage to more than 1,800 direct mail recipients, Partners With Paws would like to thank the following businesses for their monetary donations: Mercy Health, Burger King, Ted Majka Floor and Wall Covering, Lorain-Medina Rural Electric, and Dr. Thomas Leatherman, DDS.

For more information, contact Lorie Wilber at 440-897-8696 or lawilber@oberlin.net.