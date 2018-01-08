POLICE REPORTS

• Jan. 2 at 9:42 a.m.: Police found what they believed to be a deceased man lying in a car near the Morgan Street reservoir. They discovered the man was still barely breathing and he was rushed to Mercy Health Allen Hospital. An incident report did not mention drugs, but was labeled with an overdose offense code.

• Jan. 2 at 12:07 p.m.: A temporary license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle.

• Jan. 4 at 2:25 a.m.: A Mitsubishi Lancer was reported stolen from Smith Street. The car was found crashed on East Hamilton Street. There were footprints leading back to the victim’s address. A report said he changed his story and admitted he’d been driving the vehicle. Paul Shinsky, 27, was charged with failure to control, failure to stop after a crash, and obstructing official business.

• Jan. 4 at 6:02 p.m.: A security guard at Wal-Mart reported a shoplifting incident. When stopped at the door, the suspect allegedly threw a stolen pair of pants at the security guard and left.

• Jan. 7 at 2:05 p.m.: A man said his wife punched him in the face.

