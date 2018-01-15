Our phone system is changing

A company-wide upgrade to our VOIP phone system has prompted a change in how some customers call our Lorain County newspapers.

This week, our phone service will be moved to newer, faster servers. This is a change that will affect all AIM Media Midwest newspapers, large and small.

The upgrade has required us to make some decisions about local phone numbers. We decided that, considering the way phone service and use has changed in the last couple of decades, it no longer makes sense to have three local phone numbers.

Starting immediately, we will consolidate to use one phone number and discontinue the other two. Customers and readers can reach our office at 440-775-1611.