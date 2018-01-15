Schaum will lead school board in 2018

Anne Schaum was chosen Jan. 9 to lead the Oberlin board of education as president for the second straight year.

She will continue as also the body’s liaison to the Lorain County JVS board.

While happy to do what she can to help the community, Schaum told the News-Tribune that leading the school board is daunting. Between extra meetings, agenda setting, constant communication between administrators, and an inbox stuffed with email, being president is a lot of work, she said.

A debate over replacing aging buildings is back on the books for 2018. Construction won’t happen within the year, but Schaum said she hopes the board can finally put a plan in place.

Conducting a review of the International Baccalaureate program is another agenda item she wants to cross of her list. She wants dig into the community’s thoughts about IB and examine what the program has accomplished for the district.

Also reprising his role as board vice president for a second year is Albert Borroni.

The roles were established as Schaum and Borroni were sworn in by district treasurer Angela Dotson at the board’s first meeting of the year. Both were reelected in November.

Jason Williams was a fresh face to the lineup. He was chosen this fall by voters to replace board member Rosa Gadsden. Typically an audience member, he said it felt “different” to take the seat, but he’s happy to represent Oberlin.

He said his main objective during his first year is to absorb, learn, and look at data.

“I personally would like to have computer science as a part of Oberlin’s K-12 curriculum, but just because it’s what I want doesn’t make it the best decision for the district,” he said. “I need to make sure all of Oberlin’s ducks are in a row.”

With children of his own currently in the district, he would like to better communication between teachers and parents.

“No one has a sense of urgency like a parent to address school issues,” Williams said. “I understand that teachers have a lot going on, but a lot of the time, if there’s a issue — whether good or bad — you don’t really find out until conferences.”

School board meetings in 2018 will be held at 6 p.m. on Jan. 23, Feb. 13, Feb. 27, March 13, March 20, April 10, April 24, May 8, May 22, June 12, June 26, Sept. 25, Oct. 23, and Nov. 27.

Meetings will be at 5 p.m. on Aug. 28 and Dec. 11. for facility tours and a retreat will be held in July.

The board of education typically meets at 218 North Pleasant St. but dates, times, and location are subject to change by vote.

Laurie Hamame can be reached at 440-775-1611 or @HamameNews on Twitter.

Jason Williams, Albert Borroni, and Anne Schaum take to the oath of office at a beginning-of-the-year organizational meeting.