OHS students exhibit in Scholastic Art Show

You can find 119 works by Oberlin high-schoolers on exhibit through Feb. 11 at the Lorain County Regional Scholastic Art Exhibition.

Hosted at the Stocker Center gallery at Lorain County Community College, the show is open to the public from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 5-7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 1-5 p.m. on Sundays.

A special reception for all artists will be held Sunday, Jan. 21. A closing awards ceremony and reception will be held Sunday, Feb. 11 for Gold Key winners.

More than 1,400 works were entered this year by seventh- through 12th-graders from Lorain, Erie, and Huron counties. Pieces were judged by a panel of art and design professionals and professors from Northeast Ohio.

The following Oberlin High School students were awarded the Gold Key and will advance to national jurying this spring in New York City: seniors Nora Cavanaugh (2), Ashley Holcomb, Sabrina Hunker, and Eva Phillips; juniors Elizabeth Baker, Alison Chan, Ruby Denneen, and Maya Schane (2).

The following students were awarded Silver Keys: seniors Danielle Amato, Leah Aulisio-Sharpe (2), Nora Cavanaugh (6), Hayley Garza, Louis Gerard, Ashley Holcomb, Eva Phillips (2), Zachary Slimak (2), Shelbi Timms-Federer, Maddie Thompson, Mikayla Thompson (3), Britney Ware, and Justin Wong (6); juniors Elizabeth Baker (2), Aila Beckman, Sonja Borgmann (2), Alison Chan (2), Sander Ferrazza, Mari Froust, Nya Grady-Norman (2), Julie Lindberg (2), Thayer Preston, and Maya Schane (2); sophomores Sacha Brewer, Asher Cipinko, Ginger Deppman, and Jonathan Turner; and freshmen Una Laubscher-Baumann and Julian Cross.

The following students received honorable mentions: seniors Danielle Amato (2), Leah Aulisio-Sharpe (3), Kiah Fields (2), Louis Gerard, Ashley Holcomb (3), Myleia Holt (3), Sabrina Hunker, Eva Phillips, Zachary Slimak (4), Shelbi Timms-Federer, Maddie Thompson, Mikayla Thompson (4), Britney Ware, and Justin Wong (4); juniors Elizabeth Baker (3), Aila Beckman, Sonja Borgman (2), Nijyl Brewer, Alison Chan (3), Ruby Denneen (2), John Elrod, Sander Ferrazza (3), St. John Harris, Thayer Preston, and Maya Schane (3); sophomores Maya Faber and Ginger McFarlin; and freshman Julian Cross.

The regional art show is funded by the Nordson Corporation Foundation, C. Paul Stocker Arts Foundation, and Lorain County Community College.

This piece by Justin Wong is among the many by Oberlin High School students on display now through Feb. 11 at the Stocker Center gallery at Lorain County Community College. http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/01/web1_Justin-Wong.jpg This piece by Justin Wong is among the many by Oberlin High School students on display now through Feb. 11 at the Stocker Center gallery at Lorain County Community College. Courtesy photo