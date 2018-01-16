And the gingerbread contest winners are…

A record 374 patrons voted on gingerbread houses in a contest from Dec. 15 to Jan. 15 at the Oberlin Public Library.

Food and nutrition students at Oberlin High School created themed houses during their pastry and baking unit of study.

Each of the 55 students learned baking and decorating techniques — and had a ton of fun — as they designed, planned, and made gingerbread houses with partners or as an individual experience.

Winning entries remain at the library for another week and the remainder are being enjoyed by the residents of Welcome Nursing Home.

The gingerbread project was made possible by the generosity of the Oberlin Endowment Board. The Oberlin Business Partnership provided prizes for the students.

PRIZES

• Most Creative Use of Candy went to “Happy Hawaiian Holidays” by students Greta Arbogast, Elijah Chambers, Nathan Hogg, Emma Kim, and Lauren Sands.

• Best Traditional Gingerbread House went to “A Blue Christmas” by Jared Hembree, Donna Morris, and Jasmine Morris.

• Best Traditional Gingerbread House (second place) went to “Lebkuchenhaus” by Sonja Borgman, Essence Harris, and Takira Greenhill.

• Most Original went to “Star Destroyer” by Heath Fredrickson, Blaise Ignagni, Vincenzo Ignangni, and Ginger McFarlin.

• My Favorite went to “Christmas at the Wheelers’ (“Stranger Things”) by Leah Bratton, Noelle Ignagni, Rosalie Turner, and Julie Linberg.

• One I Would Most Like to Eat went to “Candy Land” by Sajel Rodriguez and Herbert Ross III.

• High Votes In All Categories went to “Just Married” by Rebaeca Lui, Sandra Perales, Lindsey Pfenninger, and Logan Rivera.

“Happy Hawaiian Holidays” won in the Most Creative Use of Candy category. http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/01/web1_Happy-Hawaiian-Holidays.jpg “Happy Hawaiian Holidays” won in the Most Creative Use of Candy category. Courtesy photos “Christmas at the Wheelers” riffs on Netflix’s “Stranger Things” show and won the My Favorite category. http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/01/web1_Stranger-Things.jpg “Christmas at the Wheelers” riffs on Netflix’s “Stranger Things” show and won the My Favorite category. Courtesy photos “Candy Land” won The One I Most Want to Eat category. http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/01/web1_Candyland.jpg “Candy Land” won The One I Most Want to Eat category. Courtesy photos