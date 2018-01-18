Explore learning options at JVS open house

More than 2,000 visitors are expected at the annual Lorain County JVS open house from 1:30-3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 28.

The Pittsfield Township school will offer an in-depth view of its career-technical programs, including building trades, business and marketing, community service and health care, culinary, manufacturing and engineering, and transportation.

Instructors from the JVS Connections Academy will also be available to discuss options for ninth- and 10th-graders in the Career Readiness and Career Explorations programs.

The open house will highlight past students and their successes.

“The communications team wanted to showcase what alumni are doing after they’ve successfully experienced Lorain County JVS,” said spokeswoman Betty Halliburton. “We have former students on various career paths from attending college after receiving full scholarships to prestigious universities to enjoying successful careers right here in Lorain County.”

For example, 2001 graduate Jairo Cabrera is a field representative for the Cleveland Bricklayers Union Local 5 and shared how the JVS allowed him to develop a tool that he will have with him for life. “When I entered my apprenticeship program, I was advanced in my class versus other students. The JVS provided me with the tools and knowledge I needed to succeed.”

Open house visitors will be able to visit labs and classrooms; talk with teachers, current students, and alumni; explore options for earning college credit while attending the JVS; apply for enrollment; view student demonstrations of industry-specific equipment used daily in training labs; learn how to develop leadership skills through involvement in career-technical youth organizations; learn about the JVS Summer Internship Program; and investigate continuing education options after graduation including college, technical school, and apprenticeship training.

Lorain County JVS is a public vocational school located at 15181 State Routes 58 and 20.

For more information, call at 440-774-1051 or 440-986-6601.