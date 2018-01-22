Oberlin IGA named Five Star Retailer

Oberlin IGA has been named a Five Star IGA Retailer for 2018.

“One of my goals since I purchased the store in 2014 was to become a Five Star Retailer and this marks the second year in a row my store has received this award.” said owner Leo Braido.

The rating is the highest granted by IGA Inc., signaling the best possible food store shopping experience, including food safety and cleanliness.

“I learned early in my career in the grocery industry that to be the best one must understand they are in the people business selling food and that is what our store is all about,” said Braido. “I’ve had the privilege of working in the food industry for 35 years and I love what I do.”

In addition to being a longtime grocer, Braido is an Oberlin Rotarian and president of the Oberlin Community Services board, as well as a board member and treasurer of both the Oberlin Food Hub and Oberlin Business Partnership. In addition, he serves on the board of directors of the Oberlin Community Improvement Corporation and the Ohio Grocers Association and is past board chairman.