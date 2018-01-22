POLICE REPORTS

• Jan. 8 at 7:02 p.m.: A smoking device and grinder containing suspected marijuana were turned over to police by Oberlin College security.

• Jan. 9 at 6:30 p.m.: A 12-year-old boy was reported missing after a roughly two-hour absence. He was found at Wal-Mart.

• Jan. 9 at 9:16 p.m.: A client of Healthland Home Care LLC on South Pleasant Street was reportedly injured.

• Jan. 10 at 5:14 a.m.: A combative patient reportedly assaulted a Wellington police officer in the emergency room at Mercy Health Allen Hospital, Oberlin. The patient allegedly kicked the officer in the mouth and the officer used a stun gun — then the patient bit the officer’s finger hard. The officer struck back, hitting the man in the throat at least five times, according to a report. Matthew Howatt, 27, was charged with assault on a police officer, assault on a health care worker, and harassment with bodily substance.

• Jan. 11 at 6:37 p.m.: Lorain County Children’s Services made a welfare check on an 11-month-old child after its mother made troubling comments on Facebook.

• Jan. 12 at 12:26 a.m.: Steven Wooten was arrested on a warrant through the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office for domestic violence.

• Jan. 12 at 4:50 a.m.: Christopher Moon was arrested on a warrant through the Oberlin Municipal Court for failure to appear on an imposition of sentence hearing on the original charge of petty theft.

• Jan. 12 at 10:24 a.m.: A Caskey Drive woman died after falling in the bathroom.

• Jan. 12 at 7:38 p.m.: A wallet was reported stolen from Wal-Mart.

• Jan. 13 at 5:29 p.m.: Steven Wooten was charged with violating a civil protection order.

• Jan. 14 at 5:41 p.m.: A woman reported the father of her child, charged the previous day with violating a civil protection order, left contraband at her home. She turned over two scales and a grinder to police.

• Jan. 15 at 4:58 p.m.: Lisa Burgess, 50, of Oberlin, was charged by Wellington police with petty theft. Oberlin police served her with warrants through Oberlin Municipal Court for failure to appear on previous theft charges.

• Jan. 15 at 8:37 p.m.: Deborah Duncan was charged with driving under suspension, expired plates, fictitious plates, and open container in a motor vehicle.

• Jan. 16 at 2:20 p.m.: A man reported a lost or stolen wallet, phone, and other items. The man had been found unresponsive in his vehicle the prior week and had not found the items since then.

• Jan. 16 at 5:12 p.m.: A mail carrier said two pit bulls tried to attack her on East Lorain Street. Tisha Brookes-Haynes, 35, of Oberlin, was charged with dog at large.

• Jan. 17 at 3:30 p.m.: A watch was reported stolen from a North Prospect Street home.

