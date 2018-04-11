Spring plant sale starts April 30

Courtesy photo

Don Sabella of Amherst and Savannah Roby of Wellington are preparing for opening day spring plant sales on April 30 at the Lorain County JVS greenhouse. Operating hours will be 8-11 a.m. and noon to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The greenhouse will be closed on Thursday, May 3 and Friday, May 4 so that students may participate in the FFA State Convention. It will be open for Mother’s Day sales from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 12. A wide variety of flowers will be available this year, including marigolds, petunias, geraniums, creeping phlox, hibiscus, and coral bells as well as vegetable options such as tomatoes, peppers, and onions. Prices will range from $2 to $25 depending on size and variety. The greenhouse is managed and operated by the students in the landscape and greenhouse management program. For more information, contact instructor Beth Berthold at 440-774-1051 ext. 22377 or bberthold@lcjvs.net.