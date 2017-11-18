Pickworth elected fair board president

A new president and vice president of the Lorain County Fair’s board of directors were elected Nov. 14 at the group’s annual meeting.

Ron Pickworth of LaGrange secured the presidency over Kim Meyers and Rick Ternes, taking the reins from Brian Twining, who succeeded Meyers as president.

Marie Waite of Wellington won the vice president spot over Ternes and Dan Linden.

“It’s been a pleasure and honor to serve you all,” Twining said. “We’ve been through a lot together and I wouldn’t want it any other way. I said it at the fair this year and I’ll say it again — it’s been a privilege to be your president.”

As the new year approaches, Pickworth is appreciative of confidence shown in him by fellow board members.

“I’m sure challenges will present themselves but that’s what this office is all about,” he said. “Like anything, the fair is a business to run and we need to stay on track in that regard. We need to keep our record of quality up and continue to move forward.”

“The Lorain County Fair is well-respected,” he said. “Depending on who you talk to we’re number one or two in the state. There’s no real rating system, but vendors do rank us quite high.”

Ternes, Tom Adams, Joe Buchs, Tom Hines, Jed Lamb, Craig Norton, and Scott Smith were sworn in as directors on three-year terms after being elected during the Lorain County Fair in August.

Later in the meeting, board members and roughly 25 additional members of the Lorain County Agricultural Society in attendance narrowly voted down a constitutional amendment that would have allowed three board directors to come from one township instead of two.

The no vote came by a 53 percent majority.

Board member John Piwinski said the limit has been set at two in order to encourage more participation on the board from townships outside of the Wellington area.

Pickworth said he voted to raise the limit to three.

“I was kind of surprised at the outcome of the vote,” he said. “I do realize there’s a reason it’s been set up the way it has been. We try to keep the board diversified and don’t want too many people from one place. I don’t think three people would be too many but the majority of people felt otherwise.”

According to those at the meeting, at-large board members from areas such as Lorain and Elyria used to be appointed in the 1960s.

While no formal plans exist to reach out to northern Lorain County in search of board members, Pickworth said it’s an issue he will continue to keep under consideration.

“It’s a possibility to explore,” he said. “It’d be nice to get some people from areas that aren’t directly as involved in agriculture. The fair is for everybody.”

It was also decided that admission prices for the 2018 fair will remain at $5 for gate tickets and $25 for a membership or season pass.

Membership and season passes will be on sale Dec. 1 through Aug. 19, 2018 at the fairgrounds office, 23000 Fairgrounds Rd., Wellington.

